Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Jyothy Labs Limited posted a 76 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹67 crore for the quarter that ended December against ₹38 crore in the same quarter last year.

The net profit increased 3 per cent sequentially compared to the September quarter profit of ₹65 crore.

Total income grew 15.6 per cent to ₹627 crore during the reporting period against ₹542 crore during the same quarter last year. The total income dipped 5.57 per cent from ₹664 crore in the September quarter.

The company stated that the business has been resilient despite high commodity inflation impacting consumption across categories. For the company, fabric sales increased 26 per cent, dishwashing sales increased 10 per cent, personal care sales increased 11.6 per cent while household insecticides sales decreased 15.6 per cent.

“We continue to drive execution-led growth to build scale. This will deliver value for all the stakeholders. Consistent market share gains builds a stronger operating environment which further values future growth opportunities We have been witnessing build traction for all our product categories and the are determined to achieve consistent growth momentum for future,” said MR Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited.

