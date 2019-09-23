K11 Academy bets big on skilling workforce for fitness industry

K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences is betting big on the Government’s initiatives to train a skilled workforce for the fitness industry through National Skill Development Corporation, saying that such efforts would witness an excellent growth in the fitness market.

Kaizzad Capadia –Director of the Mumbai based K11 Academy– who have been entrusted with the responsibility to generate 55,000 skilled trainers for the fitness industry in the next 10 years, said that fitness as a career is going to be a lucrative option for youth, thanks to the rising demand for personal trainers both in domestic as well as overseas markets.

Capadia who was in Kochi as part of an awareness drive to educate the younger generation, told BusinessLine that K11 Academy has partnered with Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to offer diploma certificate courses in personal training. It has become the first institution in India to be internationally recognized by the Register for Exercise Professionals (REPS) India Foundation.

Such accreditation enables fitness trainers to work in UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, Poland and UAE, he said adding, that there has been a good demand for personal trainers in UAE.

Quoting a study, Kalyani Capadia, CEO of the company said that the fitness market in India is witnessing a CAGR of 12-15 per cent and cited rising disposal income and changes in the demographic status of India are the factors for the growth. Besides, the philosophy of corporate companies and MNC’s to have a healthy workforce on board is also acting as a catalyst for the growth of the industry.

K11 has received funding from government to set up academies and Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkatta and Ahmadabad. The company has also established a dedicated student placement cell to give assistance to students in kick-starting their careers in the fitness industry, she added.