Kamdhenu TMT ramps up output to 80 per cent

ASUS launches ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in India, adds new Zenbooks and Vivobooks
Kamdhenu Ltd, a diversified group with interest in steel and paint, has ramped up production to about 80 per cent of its production capacity of branded TMT bars including that of its franchisee manufacturing plants across India.
The company has manufacturing plants to produce TMT bars used in construction in Odisha, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, J&K, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Northeastern region and other states.
“With the start of phase 3 of unlocking, we are expecting gradual recovery of the economy in the coming months. We have resumed effectively operations of about 80 per cent of steel TMT bars manufacturing units,” said Satish Kumar Agarwal, CMD, Kamdhenu Group.
“The company is expecting to resume full operation across the country soon, and we are working towards that," he added.
Kamdhenu TMT Bar is one of the largest selling TMT Bar in the retail segment with sales turnover of Rs 10,800 crore.
The company has a committed chain of over 11,500 dealers and distributors in India out of which 7,500 are exclusive for steel business.
Listed on NSE and BSE, Kamdhenu also has presence in paints. Its product portfolio includes Exterior Emulsions, Interior Emulsions, Acrylic Distempers, Enamel Paints, Cement Paints, Wall Primers and putty, Texture & Designer Finishes, Stainers and Metallic Finishes. Kamdhenu Paints has 4,000 dealers and distributors spread across the country.
