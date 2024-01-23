Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), an Indian pump manufacturing company, has contributed over 100 pumps, playing a crucial role in Ayodhya Ram temple’s water management system and fire safety infrastructure.

The pumps provided by KBL encompass an energy-efficient range, including monobloc pumps, self-priming pumps, and pressure-boosting pumps. These pumps will ensure efficient water supply throughout the sprawling temple complex, catering to the needs of devotees and maintaining a serene ambience.

Furthermore, KBL has equipped the temple with its state-of-the-art firefighting pumps. These Factory Mutual (FM) approved and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed firefighting pumps ensure the safety of the temple and devotees. KBL’s commitment to quality and reliability guarantees the effectiveness of these pumps in safeguarding the iconic structures, globally. These energy-efficient pumps are designed in India and Made in India.

Sanjay Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited, said: “We are deeply honoured to be associated with the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir, a project of immense spiritual and cultural significance. As a 100 per cent Indian-owned company, we believe in contributing to the development of our nation, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our values. Our pumps will not only facilitate smooth water management but also act as silent guardians, protecting the sanctity of the temple.”

