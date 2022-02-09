Kellogg names Prashant Peres MD-India, South Asia

Kellogg India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Prashant Peres as the new Managing Director for India and South Asia.

Incumbent Mohit Anand has been elevated as General Manager, Snacks Portfolio, for Kellogg AMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa). He will be based out of Singapore, it added

Peres is an FMCG veteran of 25 years

Shumit Kapoor, President, Kellogg AMEA, said, “We are pleased to appoint Prashant Peres to lead the Kellogg South Asia business. We believe that his strong experience will help build on our sustainable growth momentum in the market, develop our talent and bring more food innovations to our consumers.”

“I congratulate Mohit Anand for his new role in leading the snacks portfolio for Kellogg AMEA region. Mohit is an excellent leader within Kellogg with rich India and Asia experiences gathered over the years. I am excited to have him join us here in Singapore and unlock the potential of the snacks category across markets,” Kapoor added.

Peres was earlier with Mondelez International, where he led the Indonesia business as President and Managing Director. In the past he has also held various leadership roles at Unilever.

“The challenge of leading a business in India is always thrilling, but more so when it is a legacy brand such as Kellogg. I am looking forward to step into this role and play a part in augmenting Kellogg’s commitment to serving its consumers and communities with its wide range of cereals and snacks. We are in an exciting place as a business with a fantastic opportunity for nutritious food offerings before us and I am looking forward to growing it further along with the passionate team at Kellogg South Asia,” added Peres.