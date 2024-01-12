Kia India on Friday launched the new Sonet compact SUV, at a special introductory price starting from ₹7.99 lakh and going up to ₹15.69 lakh (ex-showroom) nationwide.

It will be available in 19 different variants, including the five Diesel Manual variants starting from ₹9.79 lakh. The GT Line and X-Line variants in Petrol costs ₹14.50 lakh and 14.69 lakh and the Diesel costs ₹15.50 lakh and 15.69 lakh, respectively, the company said.

Unveiled in December 2023, this latest iteration of Kia’s second best-selling product boasts 25 safety features, including advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) with 10 autonomous features and 15 Hi-Safety features. The vehicle hosts over 70 connected car features including ‘Find My Car with SVM’, which gives a surround view of car’s vicinity and Hinglish commands, the company said.

Packed with 10 autonomous features, like Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), and Lane Following Assist (LFA), among others, the latest Sonet offers a safer driving experience also and boasts of 15 Hi-Safety features standard across the variants, consisting of six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and vehicle stability management (VSM), to name a few.

With this introduction in Sonet, Kia has made six airbags standard across its product portfolio, it said.

“The old Sonet disrupted the segment with its exceptional design and technological prowess, and with the new Sonet, we are taking that winning proposition much higher. We are adding a substantial value-for-money proposition at the back of low maintenance and a top-tier safety proposition with the most advanced ADAS technology,” Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said.

The company has observed that the Sonet is often the first choice for many buyers, and therefore, it made a conscious decision to keep the price competitive to make the Sonet more accessible to them, he said.

