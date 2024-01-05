German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Friday said it has grown by 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in India, retailing 7,931 units in 2023, as compared with 4,187 units in 2022.

Positive growth followed on the back of three new product launches: the Audi Q3 Sportback, Q8 e-tron, and Q8 Sportback e-tron, along with continued demand for the best-selling Audi A4, A6, and Q5, the company said.

Top-of-the-line cars including the Audi Q7, Q8, A8 L, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron GT, and the RS e-tron GT continued to witness strong demand, it said.

“The year 2023 marks another successful year for us and our diverse and desirable product portfolio continues to garner robust demand. We remain steadfast to an upward trajectory, instituting industry-first initiatives, and delivering unparalleled luxury experiences. Our retail footprint is expanding, culminating in the year-end with a total of 64 touch-points (includes showrooms and workshops) and 25 Audi Approved: plus showrooms nationwide,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

The company was confident that this momentum will carry into 2024, he said.

Dhillon further added, “One in every four customers is a repeat Audi buyer and this tells us that we are on the right path. We will continue to focus on industry-best offerings for our customers and, of course, bringing the very best products to India.”

Audi Approved: plus, the pre-owned car business, grew 62 per cent in 2023. The brand plans to expand and add more pre-owned car facilities this year.

