Kia records 147% Y-o-Y growth with 18,676 unit sales in September

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Kia Motors India has registered its highest-ever domestic sales since its entry into the Indian market, with 18,676 units in September 2020.
The biggest contributor in the company’s sales, Kia Sonet which made its market debut on September 18, 2020, dominated the compact SUV segment and recorded 9,266 unit sales in just 12 days. Kia’s first product for India, the Seltos, continues its strong performance, with 9,079 unit sales.
The made-in-India Kia Sonet has been a game-changer for the brand, as it has disrupted the highly competitive compact SUV segment by offering world-class quality, staggering choice of powertrain, trims and options, world-first and category-first features, path-breaking external and internal design, all at compelling value. The eager acceptance of the Sonet as well as the robust sales of the Seltos and Carnival indicates recovery of demand in the domestic market, even more so in anticipation of the festive season. With Seltos and Sonet, Kia’s dominance in the UV category continues to grow.
Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said: “The Indian auto market is recovering at a better-than-expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plan. Our third product and the first compact SUV in India, the Kia Sonet, has completely transformed its segment. The Sonet embodies Kia’s philosophy of ‘The Power to Surprise’ and that has shown resonance in the marketplace, as seen in the overwhelming response it has received from Indian customers. The sales of Kia Seltos and Carnival are also encouraging, and with this strong product portfolio, we are confident of continuing the positive forward momentum.”
He further added, “We have been constantly elevating our production capacity to meet pre-COVID level of operations, and till now, have been successful in doing this too. This not only allows us to contribute to the revival of the Indian auto industry but also helps us bring notable growth for our business and bring down the waiting period of our vehicles.”
With a competitive product line-up, Kia Motors is confident of meeting rising demand from customers. Bookings for the Sonet continue to rise on a daily basis which stands over 35,000 till now while there is a strong, consistent demand for the Seltos as well. Apart from domestic sales, Kia is also aggressive towards making India as export hub with over 70 identified export markets, aiming to trade 50,000 units overseas within the next twelve months.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...