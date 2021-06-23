KIOCL commissions solar power plant in Tumakuru district

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
KIOCL Ltd (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd) has commissioned a 5-MW solar power plant at Kathrikehal village of Tumakuru district in Karnataka.
This project will help meet partly the power requirement for KIOCL units at Mangaluru.
The estimated power generation from the plant is 10 million Kwh per annum and the approximate savings from the plant is put at ₹6.2 crore per annum.
KIOCL has entered into agreement with KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation), Bescom (Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company) and Msecom (Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company) for wheeling power generated at the solar power plant. The power is being consumed at KIOCL‘s pellet plant in Mangaluru.
The plant was successfully completed at a project cost of ₹24.44 crore (excluding GST) in March.
A company statement said the payback period is four years and eight months. The estimated lifecycle of the plant is 25 years.
The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, who launched the project virtually, said it would support the National Solar Mission Programme.
The Minister also inaugurated the barrel-type blender reclaimer at KIOCL’s pellet plant in Mangaluru. As part of modernisation of the 3.5 MTPA capacity pellet plant in Mangaluru, the company has installed a barrel-type blender reclaimer of 1000 tonnes per hour capacity at a total project cost of ₹17.50 crore.
Barrel-type blender reclaimer homogenously blends different types of iron ore fines received from various sources by its forward and backward movement, thereby, increasing the operational flexibility.
With this, the pellet plant can use different types of iron ore, enhance productivity, flexibility in operations and manufacture good quality pellets, the statement said.
KIOCL provided medical oxygen manufacturing units of capacity 1,000 cubic metres per day to supply 143 cylinders per day for Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Science in Mandya district under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the company, it said.
The company also donated 50 beds to the Government Hospital at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district for purpose of Covid patients, it added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...