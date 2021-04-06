Companies

KIOCL organises Covid-19 vaccination drive

Updated on April 06, 2021

KIOCL Ltd has organised a three-day Covid vaccination camp for its employees.

The vaccination camp is being held in association with the Dakshina Kannada District Health Authority at the pellet plant of the company between 9.30 am and 4 pm from April 6-8. All employees and contract workers, who are more than 45 years, are eligible for the vaccination, said the press release.

Sujay Bhandary, Taluk Health Officer of Mangaluru, who inaugurated the vaccination camp, highlighted the importance of taking Covid-19 vaccination to contain the spread of the disease. He also advised the participants to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols strictly and regularly.

