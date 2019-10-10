KIOCL’s new projects to create more jobs

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
KIOCL Ltd is likely to generate direct employment for around 500 people in Mangaluru through its new projects. This was revealed at a public hearing on the establishment of three projects by KIOCL Ltd. The public hearing was convened by the Karnataka Pollution Control Board.
A representative for MECON Ltd, the consultant of KIOCL Ltd, who made a presentation on proposed projects by the company, said that KIOCL is planning to set up a DISP (ductile iron spun pipe) plant with a capacity of 2 ltpa (lakh tonnes per annum), a coke oven plant with a capacity of 1.2 ltpa, and a 10 MW co-generation captive power plant.
He said these projects are expected to create more than 500 direct jobs and another 1,500 indirect jobs in the region.
The participants, who attended the public hearing, urged the company to focus on extending more jobs to local people and to extend healthcare facilities to the villagers surrounding the project area.
Danny D’Souza, a resident of Kuloor village near the proposed plant, demanded that the company earmark 60 pet cent of its jobs to the local people.
Urging the need to extend employment opportunities to the local youth, Manikanta Kodialbail, said that there has been no recruitment in the company for the past several years. The local youth, who get opportunities for training in the company, should also get jobs there, he said.
Urging the need to provide free medical facilities to the nearby villagers, Danny D’Souza said the company should also provide medical insurance facilities to these villagers.
Some of the participants stated that such units will add to the pollution in the area.
Stating that the company closed its captive mines at Kudremukh 14 years ago, Shanta Raveendra, former corporator of Mangaluru City Corporation, said the company should look at advanced technologies while setting up its projects in Mangaluru. She said it is not proper to oppose these project proposals just for the sake of opposition.
Sindhu Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, chaired the public hearing.
