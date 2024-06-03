The ongoing feud among the late KK Modi’s family over the distribution of his ₹11,000 crore inheritance has intensified. The personal security officer (PSO) of Godfrey Phillips Chairperson and Managing Director Bina Modi is learnt to have filed a counter complaint against the company’s Executive Director Samir Modi.

This comes after Samir Modi reportedly lodged an FIR against his mother, Bina Modi, alleging that she orchestrated an assault on him through her PSO on May 30 when he attempted to enter a scheduled board meeting.

The PSO’s complaint lodged on May 31 claims that Samir Modi tried to force his way into an audit meeting for which he was not invited. He has also alleged physical assault in his complaint.

Meanwhile, former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi has been batting for his brother Samir Modi. In a post on X on Monday, he said, “We will make sure justice prevails.” He added that he is constantly worried about the safety of his brother Samir Modi in his post.

In another social media post accompanied by pictures on Saturday, he also stated that he was “heartbroken” to see the condition of his brother. He also stated that “all board members” are guilty of the heinous crime while making accusations against his mother.

While Godfrey Phillips is the flagship company of the group, other companies in the inheritance include Infofil, Modicare, and Colorbar.