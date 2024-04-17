VST Industries Ltd has appointed Sanjay Wali as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective from today, April 17, 2024.

Wali’s experience spans over three decades, specialising in business strategy, sales, marketing, logistics, new product development, business development, and project management. He has worked at organisations such as Procter & Gamble, Godfrey Philips, and Dalmia Cement.

He has a postgraduate degree in business management (marketing) from IMT, Ghaziabad, and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

VST Industries stock closed at ₹3,719 on the NSE, up 0.92 per cent, in Tuesday’s trade.