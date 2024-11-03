KONE Elevators India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Finland-based KONE Corporation, plans to achieve double-digit growth year-on-year (YoY).

“If the economy grows at 6-7 per cent annually, we will grow in double digits,” stated Amit Gossain, Managing Director of KONE Elevators India, adding that the company aims to outpace the industry and the economy.

The company plans to achieve this by investing in new products and production capabilities sourced from India, noted Gossain.

“With support from our international teams, we are reaching global standards to develop a unified product,” he shared. Alongside expanding its product line, KONE India plans to scale its factory operations and set up additional offices across India,” he noted.

Furthermore, KONE aims to strengthen its presence through digitalisation, utilising connected services and apps like the KONE Mobility App for operators and technicians. The company also has a targeted focus on the residential sector, which comprises 70 percent of KONE India’s revenue, along with modernisation of existing infrastructure and a strong commitment to sustainability.

“Residential is a key focus for us,” emphasises Gossain. The strategy involves a multi-pronged approach aimed at achieving double-digit growth in the residential sector by expanding KONE’s footprint across both affordable and premium housing markets, as well as in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where rapid urban expansion is driving new demand for vertical transportation solutions.”

“This approach includes the development of smart, connected solutions tailored to evolving urban living needs. Additionally, KONE is strengthening its partnerships with real estate developers to incorporate its solutions early in project timelines, ensuring smoother implementation and fostering long-term collaboration.

KONE, with its presence in 140 countries has a strong presence in escalators, travelators, and auto walks, catering to both commercial and public infrastructure needs.

