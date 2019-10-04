KONE opens new technology, innovation centre in Pune

KONE India has inaugurated a new technology and innovation centre in Pune. It will serve as an extension of the India Technology and Engineering Centre in Chennai.

The operations in Pune will focus around enterprise monitoring, service management for IT solutions and digital development competencies for smart people flow Solutions. Co-creation with start-ups and technology partners will be a big part of the way of working.

KONE has recently launched the 24/7 IoT connected elevators and escalators service technology in India. The service, which is done in collaboration with IBM Watson, will result in fewer faults and faster repairs.

Data relating to key operating parameters, usage statistics and faults is gathered from the elevators and escalators. All the information is sent in real-time to cloud service, where the analytics are located.

ITEC, Pune will remotely monitor the 24/7-connected elevator and escalator equipments to ensure less equipment downtime, fewer faults and detailed information on maintenance task.

At the Pune centre, its plans to hire about 120 employees.

Maciej Kranz, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, KONE Corporation, said, “India is an important destination with a highly talented workforce of engineers and technical staff who, equipped with advanced research facilities, will support our global production.”

Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India, said, “Through India Technology and Engineering Centre, we bring global technologies to India and customise them based on Indian needs. With stronger research, technological development and engineering collaboration here in India, we can serve the growing Indian market with even more innovative solutions.”

KONE’s unit in Chennai produces elevators for the India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.