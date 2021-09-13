Kotak Fund invests ₹1,000 crore in TVS SCS, promoter family

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF), which is managed by Kotak Investment Advisors, has announced an investment of ₹1,000 crore to back TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVS SCS) and promoters of the TVS Family. TVS SCS is a third party logistics services provider with global operations.

Under the transaction, KSSF has financed TS Rajam Rubbers Private Limited with ₹800 crore in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to help the promoter, R Dinesh, acquire CDPQ’s stake in TVS SCS. The investments will help the TVS family consolidate its holdings in TVS SCS. Additionally, KSSF has invested ₹ 200 crore in the form of equity in TVS SCS.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, said in a statement: “We are delighted to support the TVS group and R Dinesh in consolidating their ownership in a valuable and high growth technology-led business. This financing support demonstrates Kotak’s ability to work closely with entrepreneurs and business owners as a confidante and preferred partner to find solutions to complex issues.”

Eshwar Karra, CEO, Kotak Special Situations Fund, said, “We look forward to working with R Dinesh and supporting TVS SCS leverage its strong capabilities to provide innovative supply chain technology solutions. This investment is in line with our objective of participating in growth-oriented businesses and partnering with industry leaders by offering customised solutions to fit the needs of each business, and is a win-win for all.”