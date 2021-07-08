Companies

Kotak MF launches a ‘global innovation fund of fund’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 08, 2021

New entity will invest in global innovators such as Amazon and Netflix

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has launched the Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund , which will invest in global innovators such as Amazon, Facebook, VISA, AstraZeneca, and Netflix.

It will invest in Wellington Global Innovation Fund units, which, in turn, will invest in these kind of stocks by following a strict investment and risk management process.

The new fund offer, which opened on Thursday, will close on July 22.

Wellington Management is a US-based investment management firm with AUM of over $1 trillion.

Harsha Upadhyaya, President and CIO (Equity), Kotak Mahindra AMC, said that if investors were looking for a fund that helps diversify their portfolio across sectors and geographies, then the Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund could be right for them.

Published on July 08, 2021

