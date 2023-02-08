As part of its efforts to strengthen its core team, TVS Capital Funds, a Rupee (INR) capital private equity fund, has appointed Krishna Ramachandran as Managing Partner and COO. Till recently, he was the Managing Director at Accenture and was responsible for Accenture’s Chennai operations. Prior to that, he was associated with Royal Philips, Allianz, KPMG, and Vodafone in multiple roles, said a release.

Ramachandran has over 27 years of experience across client engagement, business transformation, data analytics, digital transformation, and finance.

Commenting on Ramachandran’s joining, Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds, said, “He comes with a wide spectrum of operating experience and significant exposure to digital transformation initiatives.”

Ramachandran said, “We have great opportunities in making India a leader in digital platforms of scale in areas of finance and banking. I am delighted to be part of this journey with TVS Capital Funds in empowering next-gen entrepreneurs and, thereby, supporting the larger cause of nation-building.”

TVS Capital Funds has cumulatively raised around ₹3,500 crore till date across three funds and backs technology-driven businesses in financial services and B2B services.

In the last 18 months, TVS Capital Funds has been systematically strengthening its leadership with the addition of Anuradha Ramachandran as Managing Partner – Investments and Praveen Sridharan as Partner – Investments as part of its effort to build robust internal capability for the next fund, the release said.