Laurus Labs developing HIV medication for children

Laurus Labs Ltd is developing a third-line HIV treatment, darunavir boosted with ritonavir (DRV/r), for children.

The development is under way based on an agreement inked in June 2021 by the Hyderabad-based company, Unitaid and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI).

“Despite being available in high-income countries for over a 15-year period, a generic, fixed-dose combination paediatric version of DRV/r is still not available,” the company said in a release.

‘HIV elite controllers’ in DRC spark hope for new treatments, cure

“Through this agreement, Unitaid and CHAI are working with the company to finally address this critical need and ensure CLHIV (Children Living with HIV/AIDS) have access to high-quality second- and third-line HIV treatment,” it added.

Total HIV cases among children touch 2.8 million: UNICEF

Understanding the “small market size” for a paediatric version of DRV/r, the initiative has provided Laurus with a financial “incentive” for a portion of its development and commercialisation costs.