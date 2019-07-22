Companies

Laurus Labs launches generic of Lyrica

Hyderabad | Updated on July 22, 2019 Published on July 22, 2019

Laurus Labs Ltd has launched the generic version of Lyrica, (pregabalin) capsules in all commercially available strengths in the US market along with its exclusive distribution partner Rising Pharmaceuticals, a Rising Pharma Holdings Inc. company.

Rising had recently received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).

Pregabalin Capsules are indicated for management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheralneuropathy, for the management of postherpetic neuralgia, for adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients 4 years of age and older, for the management of fibromyalgia, and for the management of neuropathic pain associated with spinal cord injury.

