Leena Nair to lead French luxury brand Chanel as CEO

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Top Unilever executive Leena Nair will be joining the French luxury fashion company Chanel Limited as its Chief Executive Officer.
According to a press release, Leena Nair will be leaving her position as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever in January 2022, to join Chanel.
Alan Jope, Unilever CEO, said: “I would like to thank Leena for her outstanding contribution over the last three decades. Leena has been a pioneer throughout her career at Unilever, but no more so than in her role as CHRO, where she has been a driving force on our equity, diversity and inclusion agenda, on the transformation of our leadership development, and on our preparedness for the future of work. She has played a critical role in building our purpose-led, future-fit organisation, which is now the employer of choice in over 50 countries globally.
Leena Nair belongs to Kolhapur in Maharashtra, where she studied at the Holy Cross Convent school. Before graduating from XLRI Jamshedpur as the Gold Medalist (1990-1992), she studied electronics engineering at Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli in Maharashtra.
Nair has been part of Unilever for over 30 years. In 2007, Nair became the Hindustan Unilever's youngest executive director and the first woman in the Management Committee of Hindustan Unilever in 90 years. She was appointed the first woman on Unilever South Asia Leadership Team a year later.
In 2016, Leena Nair became the first female, first Asian, youngest ever CHRO of Unilever and a key member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.
