LG Electronics India pledges $5.5 million to support Covid-relief efforts

Leading consumer durable firm LG Electronics India on Wednesday pledged $5.5 million for Covid-relief efforts and set up medical infrastructure in these challenging times. The company said as part of this initiative it will set up ten makeshift hospitals across India in association with local government bodies and NGOs.
It will also fund more beds to treat Covid-19 patients at India’s biggest medical facility AIIMS.
"All these Makeshift hospitals will be made across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Bhopal, Udaipur, Lucknow & other cities in association with various Government hospitals. LG Electronics will be working with implementation partners including People to People foundation across various states," it added.
In a statement, Young Lak Kim, MD- LG Electronics India said, “We stand committed to lending our full support to the Government & citizens in the fight against COVID-19. With the onset of the pandemic last year, we provided support by sharing our resources with the healthcare community. Our focus has always been on the well-being of the people and we believe through Makeshift hospitals we can contribute to saving lives by creating medical infrastructure. We will be working with various authoritisPartners to create required medical infrastructure with a budget of $ 5.5 million.”
In April 2020, LG had partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to serve 1 million meals across India and donated products like water purifiers, air-conditioners, refrigerators & TVs to over 300 hospitals allotted for quarantine/ isolation wards in state & districts.
