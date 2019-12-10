Lil’ Goodness and sCoolMeal raises seed funding

How will developing Jewar airport change the Delhi aviation scene?
Lil’ Goodness and sCoolMeal, a kids’ food and nutrition start-up, has raised $400,000 in seed funding led by Sajan Pillai, Managing Partner, Season Two Ventures, Muthu Krishnan, former CEO, Tata Health, and the family of Lalit Pai, co-founder of Nightingales Home Healthcare.
The company will use the funds to expand its offerings, launch packaged food products, acquire and expand the sCoolMeal operations and improve customer experience excellence through tech enhancements, it said in a statement.
“With the fresh funds infusion, we plan to scale up and consolidate our presence five times in Bengaluru and expand to other major markets in the next six months,” said Harshavardhan, co-founder and CEO, Lil’Goodness. “We will also look to build our reach and distribution network with educational partners while creating a strong online presence.”
Lil Goodness has partnered with schools to provide healthy snacks to around 50,000 school kids. Today, it has orders from 42 schools and nine daycare centres in Bengaluru.
The size of India’s kids’ food market, considering the top eight cities, is $3 billion, said Harshavardhan. “Bengaluru itself has a market opportunity of around $250 million. There are over 550 schools with over 7 lakh students and over 2,000 daycare centres with over 2 lakh children, who fit into our target audience,” he added.
