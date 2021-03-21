LIXIL Group launches 24x7 virtual experience studio for Grohe, American Standard

The LIXIL Group, which owns leading global brands Grohe and American Standard, has launched an online virtual experience studio, a new step towards a more Digital future in which customers, architects and designers are not restricted by the limitations of a physical world.

The virtual platform is based on The LIXIL Studio (TLS) - a 13000 sq.ft. innovation and experience centre located in Bengaluru is a unique portal that showcases the best that Grohe and American Standard have to offer, featuring the most iconic, innovative, and ground-breaking products and solutions.

Users can access and navigate through the 3D environment, from the comfort of their homes or offices, or even on the go through their mobile devices, viewing the various display zones and bathroom concepts in full HD realism. They can view each zone from different angles, zoom in to see products up close, or zoom out to view the entire concept or configuration. Architects and designers can take clients on guided tours without ever having to leave their offices.

Bobby Joseph, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), India & Sub-Continent, in a statement, said, “It is our vision to spark a Digital revolution in bathroom design and specification. We want to leverage the power of Digitization to make our world-class products and solutions easily accessible to all, anytime, anywhere - regardless of distance from the nearest showroom or social distancing norms.”