LoanKuber raises ₹13 cr in Pre-Series A round led by Lets Venture

Digital lending platform LoanKuber has raised a Pre-Series A round of ₹13 crore led by Lets Venture. Inflection Point Ventures among other investors also participated in the round.
LoanKuber will utlise the funds towards building and expanding the team, enhancing the existing tech stack and rapidly growing its loan book to ₹75 crore in the next 12 months. The platform is aiming to onboard 1,000 MSMEs in the next 12 months as part of its expansion plan.
LoanKuber is a digital-first automated mortgage platform enabling mortgage lending micro-SMEs against owned residential collateral.
“The automated platform enables LoanKuber to lend with larger financial institutions, allowing them to be the lowest cost mortgage lender by having diversified and lowest cost of capital compared to regional MSME lenders,” it said.
LoanKuber has a management team with combined 60 years of experienced in mortgage lending in NCR and is currently operational in ten cities across NCR (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Pilkhuwa, Hapur, Sonipat, Muradnagar, Baghpat and Modinagar).
Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “LoanKuber is solving a big problem of lending in India. By digitising the entire lending process, they have the ability to bring a large number of loan seekers into a formal credit system and help them build a credit history. We believe MSME lending is still an untapped market and LoanKuber has built the right tech stack to roll out their services for this segment.”
Saurabh Nagpal, Founder, LoanKuber said, “IPV Investor community has CXOs with vast experience in financial services and technology making them the ideal partners in our strategic vision of building transformative mortgage platform for the MSMEs.”
