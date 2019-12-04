L&T bags orders worth ₹2,500 crore for its Transmission and Distribution and Transportation business

L&T Construction, an arm of L&T has bagged orders for its Transmission and Distribution and Transportation Infrastructure business.

L&T said that these deals were in the range of ₹1,000-2,500 crore. In the power transmission segment, it has bagged a contract to provide off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems with standalone lighting systems for farmers in the Aurangabad, Nashik and Pune revenue divisions, the company said in a statement. These systems will have provision for mobile charging, transfer of automated meter reading and water discharge reading data, it added.

In the United Arab Emirates, L&T has won an order for the design, supply and construction of a 132kV Substation project with associated 132kV cabling works from one of the government utilities.

In the transportation infrastructure business, it has secured an add-on order from an existing client in Qatar for an Expressway. Additionally, various add-on orders have been received by some existing projects in the Water and Effluent Treatment (WET) and Metallurgical and Material Handling (MMH) businesses, the company said.