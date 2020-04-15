L&T Construction bags two contracts from NCRTC in UP

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction has won two contracts to build Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Infrastructure from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in Uttar Pradesh.

The deal size is estimated to be in the range of ₹1,000- 2,500 crore.

The scope of the project is to execute a new, dedicated, high speed, high capacity rail system in the Delhi – Gaziabad – Meerut Corridor. RRTS is distinct from metro transit systems as it caters to passengers travelling relatively longer distances with fewer stops and at higher speed, L&T said. The design speed for the project is 180 kmph with an average operational speed of 100 kmph, the company added.