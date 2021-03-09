Companies

L&T delivers steam generator ahead of schedule

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 09, 2021

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen and Toubro dispatched the first of the four 700 MWe Steam Generators for the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana project in 36 months, creating a new global benchmark in the nuclear manufacturing industry.

This hi-tech equipment was manufactured at L&T‘s facilities at Hazira and Vadodara Heavy Engineering Works. This was a result of the dedicated efforts put in by NPCIL and L&T team, which ensured early delivery of the Steam Generator by 12 months despite the challenging Covid pandemic.

SK Sharma, Chairman, Nuclear Power Corporation, said reduction in manufacturing cycle time of critical equipment would help in reducing the gestation period of nuclear power projects.

SN Subrahmanyan, Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro, said achieving this benchmark during the pandemic is great moment of pride for LEO’ and NPCIL.

L&T Heavy Engineering supplies high technology reactors and systems to global companies in refinery, oil and gas, petrochemical, fertiliser and nuclear power industries.

Published on March 09, 2021
nuclear power
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
