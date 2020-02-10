L&T, ideaForge in pact for drone solutions

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has entered into a pact with ideaForge, a domestic unmanned aerial vehicles manufacturer, to offer drones and allied systems for defence use.

“L&T and ideaForge...have entered (into) an MoU (memorandum of understanding) to offer drones and allied systems for defence use,” the company said in a filing with the BSE.

Both companies will combine their strengths to offer hi-tech integrated drone solutions to enhance security and surveillance. They will also offer anti-drone solutions to counter the threat of malicious or unintended usage of drones.

“The MoU involves collaboration on technology, products, deployment and go-to-market strategies,” it said.

It will unlock the full potential of unmanned systems in security, surveillance and protection solutions. With the ever-increasing adoption of drone technology, the partnership will redefine the landscape of unmanned systems.

“We are confident that this alliance will create a successful ‘Make in India’ collaboration between a diversified engineering conglomerate and a young, technology-driven company for across-the-range offerings,” JD Patil, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (defence and smart technologies), L&T, said.