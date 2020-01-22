L&T profit rises 13.8% to ₹2,161 crore in December quarter

Video | Kia Carnival review
L&T has reported a satisfactory Q3 on the back of strong execution in a challenging business climate but maintained that it will attain its annual revenue guidance for the financial year.
Addressing media persons, SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, L&T, said that it has been a challenging nine months and the (Q3) results need to be seen in the backdrop of an economy which is expected to grow sub-5 per cent in the year. “It is not good news for us as we have to depend on the investment momentum,” added CFO Shankar Raman.
L&T, which has a huge play in infrastructure and other segments, has in the last 9 months seen a double whammy of slowing down in private and public sector spending. On the infrastructure front, L&T met with challenges in execution due to a combination of factors. “In the national capital, project work got hit due to pollution for almost two months. Add to that State elections, challenges faced in projects in AP, Mumbai and some projects taking more time than normal all played a role,” said Raman.
However, despite these uncertainties, L&T retained its annual guidance of 12-15 per cent. “The opportunities have not disappeared and prospects continue to be encouraging,” said Raman.
For the December-ended quarter, L&T reported profit of ₹2,161 crore, a 13.8 per cent growth when compared to ₹1,863 crore in the same period last year. This was a miss as the street had expected profits to be around ₹2,404 crore.
Revenues stood at ₹36,717 crore, a 5.43 per cent growth when compared to the year-ago period.
L&T’s order book continued to be strong and in Q3, it bagged ₹41,579 crore in new orders. Of this, ₹17,901 crore was international orders, driven by large deal wins in power transmission and distribution and material handling business.
The power segment won a Flue Gas Desulphurisation order of ₹816 crore. Hydrocarbon business clocked revenues of ₹4,386 crore, a 17 per cent growth when compared to the same period last year. “The hydrocarbon business has been growing well in eight quarters,” said Raman.
IT & Tech services business, which included Mindtree, saw revenues of ₹6,090 crore but witnessed a decline in margin to 21 per cent for the December-ended quarter.
Infrastructure segment clocked revenues of ₹17,249 crore, a decline of 5 per cent year-on-year. International business constituted 25 per cent of this business.
Heavy engineering business also faced pressures in bagging new orders, which came in at ₹497 crore, a 10 per cent year-on-year decline. However, revenues for this segment was ₹723 crore, a 20 per cent growth.
Defence engineering segment clocked revenues of ₹1,063 crore, a 6 per cent growth when compared to the same period last year. Revenues for the financial services segment came in at ₹3,550 crore, a 9 per cent yearly growth.
Consolidated EBITDA margins came in at 11.30 per cent, better than what analysts had expected.
