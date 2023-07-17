Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged "large orders" in the water & effluent treatment segment in the domestic market.

The work order has been received from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, to construct a water supply scheme for the Hanumanganj multi-group of villages in the districts of Ballia and Firozabad, L&T said in a statement.

L&T Construction, an arm of the company, has been awarded large contracts for its water & effluent treatment business, it said.

Also read: L&T signs Master Ship Repair Agreement with US Navy

The company did not disclose the order value. According to the company's project classification, large orders are in the range of ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore.

Homegrown L&T is a $23-billion company engaged in Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services and operated in over 50 countries worldwide.

Also read: L&T transitions $150-million term loan with BoA to green loan

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit