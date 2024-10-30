Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Wednesday that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has won new orders in the Middle East and Africa worth up to ₹10,000 crore for expanding and strengthening electricity grids at high-voltage levels.

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Wednesday that its Power Transmission and Distribution (PT&D) vertical has won new orders in the Middle East and Africa worth up to ₹10,000 crore for expanding and strengthening high-voltage electricity grids.

The orders include the implementation of an energy management system for the nationwide electricity network.

One of the orders that the business vertical has won is in consortium with a leading original equipment manufacturer to build the new National System Control Centre for Kenya. The transmission hub will manage the power flow in the country by integrating diverse generation sources and despatching power based on merit order.

The hub will be a crucial element in Kenya’s grid for ensuring stable, efficient, and reliable operations in light of variable renewable energy sources being added and the high-voltage regional interconnections being established. The scope also involves the implementation of a backup energy management system at a distant location.

L&T will leverage its experience in executing transmission and distribution projects and its expertise in digital energy solutions for this project.

In the Middle East, new orders have been secured for the turnkey construction of high-voltage transmission lines in Saudi Arabia. Additional gas-insulated substation orders have been received for an ongoing power system expansion project in Qatar.