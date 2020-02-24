L&T Technology Services awarded multi-year engineering services engagement from Dometic

L&T Technology Services Ltd, an engineering services company, has been awarded a multi-year engineering services engagement from Dometic, a mobile living space company.

As part of the agreement, LTTS opened a dedicated Global Engineering Center (GEC) in Chennai, to complement Dometic’s product engineering roadmap, the company said in a statement.

The GEC will bring in capabilities to design and develop products for Dometic’s global clientele. The centre will support mechanical, embedded and connectivity areas across product lines, technologies and regions.

Dometic has also partnered with LTTS for transformation of its product lifecycle and to set up a Center of Excellence for testing and validation of products.

The core objective of LTTS’ engineering services proposition is to accelerate Dometic’s time to market and support its exciting product roadmap.

“The application of digital technologies in engineering is on the rise, touching the lives of millions of consumers. LTTS has a robust industrial products and consumer goods practice that includes product engineering, design and development and customized engineering solutions, and we are excited to partner with Dometic and create delightful immersive experiences for consumers,” Seema Ghanekar, Global Head of Industrial and Consumer Products at LTTS said.