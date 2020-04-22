Companies

L&T wins contracts for its Buildings & Factories Business

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 22, 2020 Published on April 22, 2020

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has won ‘significant’ contracts for its Buildings & Factories Business.

Though the company did not specify the value of the contracts, a significant contract as per its specification ranges between ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore.

“The Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from prestigious clients in India. The business has won an order to design and construct an integrated resort complex project at Goa,” the company said in a statement.

The business has also secured an order to construct a Technology Park in Trivandrum over a total built up area of 2.3 million square feet.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

