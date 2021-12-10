Companies

Lupin forays into diagnostics segment

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2021

The company launches Lupin Diagnostics in India

Lupin Limited has entered the diagnostics segment with the launch of Lupin Diagnostics in India.

Lupin Diagnostics aims to provide diagnostics services to doctors, patients and consumers. The company has established a state-of the-art 45,000 sq. ft National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, according to a stock exchange filing.

Published on December 10, 2021

