Lupin’s Aurangabad facility gets establishment inspection report from USFDA

Pharma major Lupin Ltd has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Aurangabad facility.

The inspection for the facility was carried out by the USFDA between February 10 and February 14 and concluded with no observations, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“This takes us a step forward in our efforts of enhancing our compliance and quality standards across our manufacturing sites. We continue to work with the USFDA to continuously improve our quality and compliance while providing important medicines to the US market,” Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said.