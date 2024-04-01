The Bengaluru-based Mahindra Aerostructures has signed a $100-million multi-year contract with an Airbus group entity, the companies announced today. Under the contract, Mahindra Aerostructures will supply close to 2,300 varieties of metallic components to Airbus Atlantic in France from its manufacturing base in India.
“This new contract from Airbus Atlantic opens a new frontier in our existing relationship with the Airbus Group,” said Vinod Sahay, President, Aerospace and Défense Mahindra Group.