In line with its ‘Make in India’ commitment, Airbus has signed contracts with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Mahindra Aerospace Structures Private Limited (MASPL) to procure commercial aircraft components at the Wings India 2024 here today.

Under the contract, TASL and Mahindra Aerostructures will manufacture metallic detail parts, components and assemblies for Airbus’ A320neo, A330neo and A350 programmes. The two companies are already among over 100 India-based suppliers that provide components, engineering and digital services for various Airbus programmes.

“Airbus has made ‘Make in India’ front and centre of its strategy in the country. Our ambition is not only to support the growth of the Indian commercial fleet but also to grow the complete aerospace ecosystem here – and that includes developing and strengthening manufacturing and engineering capabilities from our Indian partners,” Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia said.

“Tata Advanced Systems and Mahindra Aerostructures already contribute to our aircraft programmes, and the latest contracts increase our cooperation with them.”

For Airbus, India is a strategic resource hub where the company is expanding its industrial footprint with aircraft assembly, component manufacturing, engineering design and development, MRO support, pilot and maintenance training as well as academic collaboration to foster human capital.

Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft has components and technologies made in India, including the A220 Escape Hatch Door and the Flap Track Beams for the A320neo and A330neo aircraft. Currently, the company’s procurement of components and services stands at about US$750 million annuall , and the latest round of contracts will add significantly to this.

Airbus’ efforts to mature the wider Indian aerospace ecosystem, include building a Final Assembly Line for the C295 military aircraft in Vadodara under an industrial contract with TASL and training commercial pilots and maintenance crew, Airbus said.

