Mahindra and Mahindra opens Mahindra SUV Proving Track

Mahindra and Mahindra opened Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) on Saturday, designed for Mahindra Engineers to test the SUV products in a variety of terrains and simulations. MSPT has been developed with an investment of ₹510 crore and is built over 454 acres at Cheyyar SIPCOT Industrial Area.

The track was inaugurated by Anish Shah, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd in the presence of Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sector; Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division; and Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division.

In the aftermath of Mahindra’s launch of “Authenitic SUV” brand, MSPT will house the 4X4 Center of Excellence. In 2022, the track will be opened for auto passionate customers to have a world-class off-roading experience in a specially curated track.

The track is just 55 km away from the Mahindra Research Valley where all Mahindra SUVs are developed. The MRV engineers can now extensively test the product and also ready them for homologation (Govt Certification) in this custom-made facility.

Veluswamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, said, “The brand-new Proving Track compliments and completes MRV where our products are conceived. It is a dream come true for everyone involved in the product development process within Mahindra. It’s a driver’s paradise designed to shape powerful and desirable machines.”