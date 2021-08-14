Mahindra and Mahindra opens Mahindra SUV Proving Track

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Mahindra and Mahindra opened Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) on Saturday, designed for Mahindra Engineers to test the SUV products in a variety of terrains and simulations. MSPT has been developed with an investment of ₹510 crore and is built over 454 acres at Cheyyar SIPCOT Industrial Area.
The track was inaugurated by Anish Shah, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd in the presence of Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sector; Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division; and Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division.
In the aftermath of Mahindra’s launch of “Authenitic SUV” brand, MSPT will house the 4X4 Center of Excellence. In 2022, the track will be opened for auto passionate customers to have a world-class off-roading experience in a specially curated track.
The track is just 55 km away from the Mahindra Research Valley where all Mahindra SUVs are developed. The MRV engineers can now extensively test the product and also ready them for homologation (Govt Certification) in this custom-made facility.
Veluswamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, said, “The brand-new Proving Track compliments and completes MRV where our products are conceived. It is a dream come true for everyone involved in the product development process within Mahindra. It’s a driver’s paradise designed to shape powerful and desirable machines.”
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
“Right balance of liquidity, savings” — Shinjini Kumar, Co-founder, SALTShinjini Kumar had seen the best of ...
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...