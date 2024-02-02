Mahindra Group’s chief financial officer Manoj Bhat will step down on May 16 as he will take a new role in the group. Bhat has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Holidays Resorts India LTD (MHRIL).

Amarjyoti Barua, the executive Vice President - Group Strategy, has been appointed as the group CFO from May 17.

“Talent Development is a key priority at the Mahindra Group, which has enabled us to attract and retain top talent. In addition to world-class development programs, we have mapped career paths for each leader, which include experience across multiple roles. As a result, we have increased internal job rotations across the business. Manoj brings a unique combination of leadership experiences, value creation skills and a customer-first approach which aligns well with the Mahindra Group’s Rise philosophy. We look forward to MHRIL’s next phase of growth under his leadership,” said Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director of M&M

Also read: New General Manager takes charge at ICF

Further, Vimal Agarwal the current CFO of Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd (MLDL) has been appointed as the CFO for MHRIL and will be succeeded by Avinash Bapat as CFO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. (MLDL).