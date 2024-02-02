U Subba Rao (56) assumed charge as the General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on Thursday. He took charge from BG Mallya, who superannuated from railway services a day earlier. He was holding the office of the Additional General Manager, South Western Railway, Hubbali.

Rao belongs to the 1987 batch of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering. He is a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering and has done Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy & Management with Indian Institute of Management, Bangaluru.

He had worked in various capacities in the Railways, including Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of South Western Railway, Chief Mechanical Engineer (Planning) of South Central Railway, Secunderabad, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Salem Division, Southern Railway, Chief Workshop Manager, Coaching Workshop, Mysuru, in South Western Railway, and Chief Workshop Engineer, at the Rail Wheel Factory, Bangaluru, says a release from ICF.