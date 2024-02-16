Mahindra & Mahindra and the Volkswagen Group have signed an agreement under which Volkswagen’s MEB (Volkswagen open platform for electric vehicles) will be supplied for Mahindra’s purpose-built electric platform INGLO.

The deal covers the supply of electric components along with unified cells.

“With the agreement, Volkswagen and Mahindra are deepening their collaboration, which started with a partnering agreement and a term sheet in 2022. Both companies will continue to evaluate a potential expansion of the collaboration,” M&M informed the stock exchanges.

Mahindra will be the first external partner to use the unified cell concept and will have the supply agreement run over several years, with a total volume of 50GWh over a lifetime.

“Mahindra plans to launch five all-electric SUVs in India based on its new, purpose-built electric platform INGLO, starting December 2024. With more than five million new vehicles per year in 2023, India is one of the largest automotive markets in the world. The electrification of the passenger car segment is expected to gain momentum in the coming years. Volkswagen Group and Mahindra aim to strengthen their e-mobility footprint in the Indian automotive market and accelerate electrification in the region,” the company said.

The MEB platform is currently used by the group brands Volkswagen, Audi, Škoda SEAT/CUPRA and external partners, including Ford and now Mahindra.

Businessline had earlier reported that Mahindra & Mahindra is evaluating setting up a battery plant for its electric vehicles.

“We are going to look at the next phase on whether we should have a battery plant or not. The inclination is that we should have. But we need to verify the inclination through a lot of data and analysis on the benefits of doing so, and make the final call. Then the question is with whom and what technology we should use,” said Dr Anish Shah, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Mahindra Group.