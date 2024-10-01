Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 51,062 units in September, a growth of 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 41,267 units in September last year.

However, its domestic sales for commercial vehicles dropped marginally YoY at 23,706 units during the month as compared with 23,997 units in September 2023.

“As we enter into the festivities of Navratri, we open bookings for the much-awaited Thar RoXX on October 3. We sold 51,062 SUVs in September, a growth of 24 per cent and 87,839 total vehicles, a growth of 16,” Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said.