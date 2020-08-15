Companies

Mahindra unveils the All-New Thar, to be launched on October 2

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 15, 2020 Published on August 15, 2020

The All-New Mahindra Thar   -  Twitter via Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday unveiled its new SUV, the All-New Thar.

In its all-new avatar, the Thar is a quantum leap in terms of performance, everyday comfort & convenience, technology and safety, the company claimed. The new BS-6 compliant is available in the 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine.

The All-new Thar will be launched on October 2, 2020.

“Today, with the unveil of the All-New Thar, we rewrite history once again. The All-New Thar is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form. We are proud of our authentic SUV legacy that has been guarding the freedom of this nation by serving the armed forces since the 1950s, while simultaneously becoming the spirit of adventure and a lifestyle icon. The All-New Thar is a dynamic expression of fun, freedom and independence, and is geared up for its next adventure,” said Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd.

Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the All-New Thar will be available in six colours, Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
