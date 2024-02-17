Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a leading jewellery retailer, has secured the 19th position in Deloitte’s Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2023 ranking. The brand has also secured the top spot in India, reaffirming its dominance in the country’s luxury market.

The Deloitte Global Powers of Luxury Goods ranking list is compiled by assessing the global sales and brand value of jewellery, apparel, watches, and beauty products. Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ exceptional performance in global sales and brand value has propelled it into this distinguished list, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

Deloitte’s report highlights the dynamic changes in India’s jewellery retailing sector, the world’s second-largest market, where Malabar Gold & Diamonds has emerged as a front-runner. Celebrating 30 of excellence, the brand boasts an extensive collection of both contemporary and traditional jewellery styles.

M P Ahammed, Chairman, of Malabar Group, “We are honoured to be recognised on the global stage by Deloitte.” “We remain dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the industry,” he added.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently operates a global network of over 340 stores across 13 countries.