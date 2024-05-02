Malabar Gold & Diamonds has unveiled its 4th showroom in the USA at Naperville, Illinois. This brings the global jewellery brand’s showroom count globally to 350, with 5 showrooms in North America.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently has an extensive retail presence across the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, India, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, Malaysia and Singapore.

The new showroom was inaugurated by Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India in Chicago in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The launch of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ 350th Global showroom in the USA signifies the growing footprint of the brand in the international jewellery arena, said M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group. Spread across 6,400+ sq ft, the new outlet houses over 30,000 designs across 25 exclusive brands and collections in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery. The new store will also showcase an extensive collection of bridal jewellery, alongside a wide range of options for occasional wear, daily wear and office wear. The other 3 showrooms of the company are in Chicago, New Jersey and Dallas.

The USA is one of the largest jewellery markets in the world in terms of both buying power and population. The large segment of the Indian subcontinental diaspora in the USA is an opportunity to expand.

“Our future initiatives in North America include expansion into Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa and Virginia in the USA. In Canada, we have plans covering British Columbia and Alberta”, said Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.