Malabar Gold & Diamonds has opened its flagship showroom in Los Angeles, the fifth location of the company in the US.

The 6,500 sq ft showroom in Artesia City has over 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries and features around 25 exclusive brands.

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said the new showroom in Los Angeles is significant, as North America plays a vital role in the growth strategy of the company. The sixth Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom in the US will soon open in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company has ambitious plans for expansion, targeting cities such as San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa, Virginia, Detroit, Houston, Charlotte, Phoenix, New York, and San Diego. In Canada, the brand will extend its presence into British Columbia and Alberta.

Of the 20 new showrooms set to launch in October, seven are already operational, with 13 more to follow in the USA, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India. Currently, Malabar Gold & Diamonds operates more than 360 showrooms across 13 countries, said a press release.