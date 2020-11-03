Companies

Mangalore Chemicals Q2 net profit up 79 per cent to Rs 40.5 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

A view of the Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers in Mangalore

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) on Tuesday posted a 79.31 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 40.56 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 22.62 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income for the September quarter declined to Rs 696.68 crore from Rs 737.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. \

Expenses remained lower at Rs 633.81 crore as against Rs 700.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of the company rose 8.97 per cent to settle at Rs 31.60 apiece on BSE.

