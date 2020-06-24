Many Japanese firms want to step up India presence: Daikin Airconditioning India chief

Khabri: Stories with a difference
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Shrugging off the Covid-19 related lockdown and its impact on the economy and businesses, several Japanese multinational corporations are keen to expand their India presence, transforming it into a hub for the region, according to Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Managing Director and CEO of Daikin Airconditioning India.
“Many companies want to move out of China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, to not only tap the potential market out in India but also use it as a base for manufacture and make it a regional hub for other markets,” Jawa told BusinessLine.
The cost structure is still lower and the logistics has improved significantly. The Indian government is also proactively seeking to attract new investments into the country, all leading to their growing interest, he said.
“This is a great opportunity as Japanese companies like Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Hitachiand Daikin, among others, are all looking at stepping up presence and working on potential for backward integration projects for compressors, motors, copper tubes, to meet their supplies as also working on new/innovative technologies,” he said.
“Not just Japanese companies, it is an opportunity for India to attract companies from the US, Korea and other countries through FDI route in the changed global business environment,” he said.
Referring to the country’s home air-conditioning market, which has been growing at 12-15 per cent, he said, “It may see a dip of 25-30 per cent this year due to the lockdown, general slowdown and also the consumer sentiment, but the long-term business prospects are extremely strong.”
Citing the example of China where more than 110 million home ACs were sold last year, he said, “in India, it is about 7 million units last year and 5.5-6 million units a year before. But this number is set to swell as affordability goes up.”
Daikin, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Osaka-based corporation which had closed last fiscal with a revenue of over ₹5,000 crore, has a capacity to manufacture 1.5 million units per annum across two plants at Neemrana in Rajasthan. It is looking at setting up its third plant in India in South India. The new plant will help the company meet growing demand in India, and step up exports to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and to select countries in Africa.
“The third plant is necessary as we are functioning at 80-85 per cent capacity. We need fresh capacity and are in the process of finalising the location and investment plans,” he said.
“Alongside, we are in the process of establishing R&D centres at Hyderabad and Manesar. Already a small facility in Hyderabad is working in the areas of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT),” he said.
“The Neemarana, Rajasthan factory, which is the engine of growth for Daikin, has enabled us to consolidate presence with a second factory.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Nifty 50 June Futures (10,376)Taking positive cues from the global markets, the domestic equity indices ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...