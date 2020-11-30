Marching past 60, ELGi’s quest to be “Always Better” continues

Coimbatore-based ELGi Equipments, which started off as a small reciprocating air-compressor and garage equipment manufacturing company in March 1960 has today reached global heights.

With direct presence in over 20 countries and global footprints spanning over 120 countries, ELGi envisions to reach the No 2 position in the Global Air Compressor market by 2027.

While maintaining that the company is on the right track, and the journey so far been encouraging, Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, ELGi Equipments, said, “I don’t think the present (pandemic) situation would accelerate our movement towards our aspiration. The challenge for us is “we are an unknown brand with a Made in Label.”

“So, irrespective of the market conditions, it might take more time for a company in our position to gain more share in unknown geographies. We believe in continually building on the products, process, people and technology to achieve our aspiration.”

ELGi’s range of 400+ products such as oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw, centrifugal and reciprocating compressor, dryers, filters and downstream accessories are used across industry verticals like manufacturing, food and beverage, construction, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

“While the application is the same (as compressed air is an old form of energy with a defined boundary as to how it can be put to use), the demand seem to be coming from new segments of customers.”

Advances in compressor technology

To a query on growth, Varadaraj said, “Q1 was bad, although our overall performance was not, considering the circumstances then; Q2 was better than the corresponding period of the earlier fiscal, not just in India, but our markets worldwide, signalling improvement in economic activity. We expect this growth trajectory to continue in Q3 as well.”

The company has seen tremendous advances in compressor technology, ranging from power efficiency compressors to the oil-free range to use of tech-based applications to monitor performance.

“Today, technology in the compressed air industry focuses on helping organizations lower their operating costs while achieving their productivity goals, and new levels of performance and efficiency. Variable speed drives reduce energy loss, IoT based applications enable compressors to be connected via mobile systems ensuring performance monitoring and predictive maintenance over secure networks.

“At ELGi, our technology teams focus on staying ahead of the curve, while developing technology breakthroughs aimed at transforming the conventional boundaries of compressor technology with a relentless focus on increasing performance and energy. We believe in pushing the boundaries, every day, in our quest to be “Always Better”,” he said.